Dal fascismo alla cocaina: è scontro aperto tra Giorgia Meloni e Ferragni e Fedez

View this post on Instagram

(ENGLISH= second slide) I thought a lot about posting this (which is also in my stories), but realized that it is better to have it here permanently. Last night I read something about how this murder had a racist background and at the start I was skeptical, because I thought “well they would have killed anyone”, but then I decided to shut the f up and listen to what black Italians had to say about this. It’s not only the murder that is racist, but even the way in which it was portrayed. Italian newspapers are scared to say the R (racism) and F (fascism) word. But this time was the perfect time to scream it out loud. You have 4 fascists men beating to death a black man. What does the newspaper do? Focus on the life of the 4 men (not of the victim!) to show how good they were, to then move on into saying that MARTIAL ARTS ARE BAD because they teach you violence. No AMO, FASCISM TEACHES VIOLENCE AND RACIAL SUPERIORITY. These men come from a terrifying culture that is everywhere in italy, and this does not help me in wondering, if Willy had been white, would have he been alive today? It could be. If 4 black men had killed a white Italian, it would be complete chaos in Italy, people would march against immigrants. Many Italians see black people as without any story, personality or backgrounds; this explains why there were such a few articles about Willy’s life but so many articles about the aggressors’ lives. Normally when an Italian young person is killed, there are tons and tons of stories and articles about how good they were, what they were studying, what their passions were and so on.. We need to eradicate fascism and this cult of superiority from Italians, we need to educate Italians in school. We can’t let them grow in a country where fascism is still so widely accepted by the media. How many time there have been openly declared fascists on tv? How many times have you heard openly racist comments on tv or read them on social media? The acceptance of fascist discourse leads to this: men who kill someone based on superiority standards and the cult of violence. Stop fascism, educate.