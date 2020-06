La casa nella prateria torna in tv: che fine hanno fatto i protagonisti

View this post on Instagram

Seven years ago, I married the love of my life. Though our hearts ache daily for all those who are suffering during this unprecedented time in history, for me this time at home has really shined a light on our marriage. I am so blessed to walk through this life with a real and true partner. Though things are difficult and none of us knows what tomorrow will bring, there is not,nor has there ever been,a moment that I have not felt safe because of the loving care of my amazing husband. The depth of understanding, compassion and kindness in this man blows me away. And oh how we laugh!! How blessed I am.How grateful. So,happy 7th anniversary baby. None of us knows what the future will bring but as long as we are together, I know we will get through whatever lies ahead for us. I love you sweet husband. xoxo, Wife @sanysidroranch #anniversary #love #marriage #gratitude