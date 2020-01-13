Ed eccoci qui, finalmente sono arrivate tute le nomination degli Oscar 2020: in attesa della cerimonia ufficiale (che si terrà il 9 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles), cominciamo a farci un’idea di quali titoli potrebbero concorrere per l’ambita statuetta e- già che ci siamo – facciamo un po’ il punto della situazione di quest’anno di cinema.
Il nostro consiglio è prendere appunti per recuperare tutte le opere cinematografiche che vi siete perse o, magari, fare un bel rewatch del vostro preferito del 2019. E a proposito di ‘preferiti’, vi anticipiamo già che tra tutti i film in concorso ad avere la meglio come numero di nomination degli Oscar 2020 è Joker, di Todd Philips e con Joaquin Phoenix. Un successo sicuramente annunciato, in quanto già vincitore del Leone d’oro a Venezia, seguito subito dal ‘C’era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino con Brad Pitt e Leonardo di Caprio, The Irishman e 1917.
A seguire tutte le categorie e i candidati nel dettaglio: voi per chi fate il tifo?
Miglior film
-Le Mans 66. La grande sfida
-The Irishman
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Little Women
-Marriage Story
-1917
-C’era una volta …a Hollywood
-Parasite
Miglior regia
-Bong Joon-ho («Parasite«)
-Sam Mendes («1917«)
-Todd Phillips (« Joker «)
-Martin Scorsese (« The Irishman»)
-Quentin Tarantino («C’era una volta … a Hollywood»)
Miglior attore non protagonista
-Brad Pitt («C’era una volta a Hollywood»)
-Tom Hanks («A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»)
-Anthony Hopkins («The Two Popes»)
-Al Pacino («The Irishman»)
-Joe Pesci («The Irishman»)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
-Laura Dern («Marriage story)
-Kathy Bates («Richard Jewell»)
-Margot Robbie («Bombshell»)
-Scarlett Johansson («Jojo rabbit»)
-Florence Puigh («Little woman»)
Miglior attore protagonista
-Antonio Banderas («Dolor y gloria»)
-Leonardo DiCaprio («C’era una volta …a Hollywood)
-Joaquin Phoenix («Joker”»)
-Jonathan Pryce («I due papi»)
-Robert De Niro («The Irishman«)
-Adam Driver («Marriage Story»)
Miglior attrice protagonista
-Scarlett Johansson («Marriage Story»)
-Saoirse Ronan («Little Women»)
-Charlize Theron («Bombshell»)
-Renee Zellweger («Judy»)
-Cynthia Erivo («Harriet»)
Miglior film internazionale
-«Corpus Christi» (Polonia)
-«Honeyland« (Macedonia)
-«Les Miserables» (Francia )
-«Dolor y gloria» (Spagna)
-«Parasite» (Corea del sud)
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
-Rian Johnson («Knives Out«)
-Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns («1917«)
-Noah Baumbach («Marriage Story »)
-Quentin Tarantino («C’era una volta …a Hollywood)
-Bong Joon-ho («Parasite«)
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
-Steven Zaillian («The Irishman«)
-Todd Phillips e Scott Silver («Joker»)
-Taika Waititi («Jojo Rabbit»)
-Greta Gerwig («Little Women«)
-Anthony McCarten («I due papi»)
Miglior colonna sonora
-Hildur Guðnadottir («Joker»)
-Alexandre Desplat («Little Women»)
-Randy Newman («Marriage Story»)
-Thomas Newman («1917«)
-John Williams («Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker»)
Miglior film d’animazione
-«How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World»
-« I Lost My Body»
-«Klaus»
-«Missing Link»
-« Toy Story 4»
Miglior documentario
-«American Factory»
-« The Cave»
-« The Edge of Democracy»
-« For Sama», «Honeyland»
Miglior fotografia
-Roger Deakins («1917»)
-Jarin Blaschke («The Lighthouse»)
-Rodrigo Prieto («The Irishman»)
-Lawrence Sher (« Joker»)
-Robert Richardson («C’era una volta …a Hollywood»)
Miglior montaggio
-«Le Mans ‘66 – La grande Sfida»
-«The Irishman»
-«Jojo Rabbit»
-« Joker »
-«Parasite»
Miglior canzone originale
-«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away» (Toy Story 4)
-«I’m Standing With You» (Breakthrough)
– Into the Unknown» (Frozen 2)
-«(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again» (Rocketman)
-«Stand Up» (Harriet)
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
-« Bombshell»
-«Joker»
-« Maleficent: Mistress of Evil»
-«Judy»
-« 1917»
Migliori costumi
-Sandy Powell («The Irishman»)
-Jacqueline Durran («Little Women»)
-Mayes C. Rubeo («Jojo Rabbit»)
-Mark Bridges («Joker »)
-Arianne Phillips («C’era una volta …a Hollywood»)
Miglior scenografia
-«The Irishman»
-«Jojo Rabbit»
-«1917»
-« C’era una volta a… Hollywood»
-«Parasite»
Migliori effetti visivi
-«Avengers: Endgame»
-«The Irishman»
-«The Lion King»
-«1917»
-« Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker»
Miglior sonoro
-«Ad Astra»
-«Le mans ‘66. La grande sfida»
-«Joker»
-«1917»
-«C’era una volta … a Hollywood
Miglior montaggio audio
-«Le Mans ‘66 – La grande sfida»
-«Joker»
-«1917»
-«C’era una volta a… Hollywood»
-« Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker»
Cortometraggio animato
-«Dcera (Daughter)»
-«Hair Love»
-«Kitbull »
-«Memorable»
-«Sister»
Cortometraggio live action
-«Brotherhood»
-«Nefta Football Club»
-«The Neighbors’ Window»
-«Saria»
-« A Sister»
Cortometraggio documentario
-«In the Absence»
-«Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone for a Girl»
-«Life overtakes me»
-«St Luis Superman»
-«Walk Run Cha-cha»