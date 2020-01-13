In attesa della cerimonia ufficiale, cominciamo a farci un'idea di quali titoli potrebbero concorrere per l'ambita statuetta.

Ed eccoci qui, finalmente sono arrivate tute le nomination degli Oscar 2020: in attesa della cerimonia ufficiale (che si terrà il 9 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles), cominciamo a farci un’idea di quali titoli potrebbero concorrere per l’ambita statuetta e- già che ci siamo – facciamo un po’ il punto della situazione di quest’anno di cinema.

Il nostro consiglio è prendere appunti per recuperare tutte le opere cinematografiche che vi siete perse o, magari, fare un bel rewatch del vostro preferito del 2019. E a proposito di ‘preferiti’, vi anticipiamo già che tra tutti i film in concorso ad avere la meglio come numero di nomination degli Oscar 2020 è Joker, di Todd Philips e con Joaquin Phoenix. Un successo sicuramente annunciato, in quanto già vincitore del Leone d’oro a Venezia, seguito subito dal ‘C’era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino con Brad Pitt e Leonardo di Caprio, The Irishman e 1917.

A seguire tutte le categorie e i candidati nel dettaglio: voi per chi fate il tifo?

Miglior film

-Le Mans 66. La grande sfida

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-C’era una volta …a Hollywood

-Parasite

Miglior regia

-Bong Joon-ho («Parasite«)

-Sam Mendes («1917«)

-Todd Phillips (« Joker «)

-Martin Scorsese (« The Irishman»)

-Quentin Tarantino («C’era una volta … a Hollywood»)

Miglior attore non protagonista

-Brad Pitt («C’era una volta a Hollywood»)

-Tom Hanks («A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood»)

-Anthony Hopkins («The Two Popes»)

-Al Pacino («The Irishman»)

-Joe Pesci («The Irishman»)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

-Laura Dern («Marriage story)

-Kathy Bates («Richard Jewell»)

-Margot Robbie («Bombshell»)

-Scarlett Johansson («Jojo rabbit»)

-Florence Puigh («Little woman»)

Miglior attore protagonista

-Antonio Banderas («Dolor y gloria»)

-Leonardo DiCaprio («C’era una volta …a Hollywood)

-Joaquin Phoenix («Joker”»)

-Jonathan Pryce («I due papi»)

-Robert De Niro («The Irishman«)

-Adam Driver («Marriage Story»)

Miglior attrice protagonista

-Scarlett Johansson («Marriage Story»)

-Saoirse Ronan («Little Women»)

-Charlize Theron («Bombshell»)

-Renee Zellweger («Judy»)

-Cynthia Erivo («Harriet»)

Miglior film internazionale

-«Corpus Christi» (Polonia)

-«Honeyland« (Macedonia)

-«Les Miserables» (Francia )

-«Dolor y gloria» (Spagna)

-«Parasite» (Corea del sud)

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

-Rian Johnson («Knives Out«)

-Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns («1917«)

-Noah Baumbach («Marriage Story »)

-Quentin Tarantino («C’era una volta …a Hollywood)

-Bong Joon-ho («Parasite«)

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

-Steven Zaillian («The Irishman«)

-Todd Phillips e Scott Silver («Joker»)

-Taika Waititi («Jojo Rabbit»)

-Greta Gerwig («Little Women«)

-Anthony McCarten («I due papi»)

Miglior colonna sonora

-Hildur Guðnadottir («Joker»)

-Alexandre Desplat («Little Women»)

-Randy Newman («Marriage Story»)

-Thomas Newman («1917«)

-John Williams («Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker»)

Miglior film d’animazione

-«How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World»

-« I Lost My Body»

-«Klaus»

-«Missing Link»

-« Toy Story 4»

Miglior documentario

-«American Factory»

-« The Cave»

-« The Edge of Democracy»

-« For Sama», «Honeyland»

Miglior fotografia

-Roger Deakins («1917»)

-Jarin Blaschke («The Lighthouse»)

-Rodrigo Prieto («The Irishman»)

-Lawrence Sher (« Joker»)

-Robert Richardson («C’era una volta …a Hollywood»)

Miglior montaggio

-«Le Mans ‘66 – La grande Sfida»

-«The Irishman»

-«Jojo Rabbit»

-« Joker »

-«Parasite»

Miglior canzone originale

-«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away» (Toy Story 4)

-«I’m Standing With You» (Breakthrough)

– Into the Unknown» (Frozen 2)

-«(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again» (Rocketman)

-«Stand Up» (Harriet)

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

-« Bombshell»

-«Joker»

-« Maleficent: Mistress of Evil»

-«Judy»

-« 1917»

Migliori costumi

-Sandy Powell («The Irishman»)

-Jacqueline Durran («Little Women»)

-Mayes C. Rubeo («Jojo Rabbit»)

-Mark Bridges («Joker »)

-Arianne Phillips («C’era una volta …a Hollywood»)

Miglior scenografia

-«The Irishman»

-«Jojo Rabbit»

-«1917»

-« C’era una volta a… Hollywood»

-«Parasite»

Migliori effetti visivi

-«Avengers: Endgame»

-«The Irishman»

-«The Lion King»

-«1917»

-« Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker»

Miglior sonoro

-«Ad Astra»

-«Le mans ‘66. La grande sfida»

-«Joker»

-«1917»

-«C’era una volta … a Hollywood

Miglior montaggio audio

-«Le Mans ‘66 – La grande sfida»

-«Joker»

-«1917»

-«C’era una volta a… Hollywood»

-« Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker»

Cortometraggio animato

-«Dcera (Daughter)»

-«Hair Love»

-«Kitbull »

-«Memorable»

-«Sister»

Cortometraggio live action

-«Brotherhood»

-«Nefta Football Club»

-«The Neighbors’ Window»

-«Saria»

-« A Sister»

Cortometraggio documentario

-«In the Absence»

-«Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone for a Girl»

-«Life overtakes me»

-«St Luis Superman»

-«Walk Run Cha-cha»